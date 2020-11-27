107,571 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $144,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,925 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $31,869,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Boston Scientific by 132.2% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,310,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after purchasing an additional 745,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX opened at $33.55 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,779 shares of company stock worth $6,007,077. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.