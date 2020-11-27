$0.69 EPS Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Oshkosh reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSK. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

