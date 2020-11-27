$0.36 EPS Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Trex posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.39.

Shares of TREX opened at $73.50 on Friday. Trex has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

