Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 263,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 153,970 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 379,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 42,683 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

