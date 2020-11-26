Zacks: Analysts Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.33. Saia reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $172.24 on Friday. Saia has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $176.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

