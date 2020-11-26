Zacks: Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.23. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

LMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,186 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMST opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

