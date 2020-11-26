YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders Sells 60,433 Shares

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders sold 60,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $3,764,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

YETI opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in YETI by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,482,000 after buying an additional 1,208,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,665 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after purchasing an additional 772,945 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 18.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,577 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in YETI by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.87.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.