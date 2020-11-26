XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Sells $223,575.00 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $223,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

XOMA stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $359.98 million, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOMA. BidaskClub raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. XOMA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in XOMA by 45.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in XOMA by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

