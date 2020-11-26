WPP TOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $4.88 Million (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $10,860.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 75.9% higher against the US dollar. One WPP TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Trade.io and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00073545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00366771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $525.68 or 0.03034094 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 tokens. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

