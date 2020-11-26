World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 1,515 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,515 shares of company stock worth $1,380,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

