World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
Shares of WRLD opened at $117.70 on Monday. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $184,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $145,239.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,614 shares of company stock worth $730,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 349.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in World Acceptance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
