World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Shares of WRLD opened at $117.70 on Monday. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $184,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $145,239.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,614 shares of company stock worth $730,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 349.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in World Acceptance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.