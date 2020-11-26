William K. Aulet Sells 24,928 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Director William K. Aulet sold 24,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $299,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $485.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 0.33. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 67.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

