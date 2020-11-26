William J. Colombo Sells 3,091 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after buying an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after buying an additional 1,103,907 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after buying an additional 418,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 637,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after buying an additional 349,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

