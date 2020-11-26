William J. Colombo Sells 3,091 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after buying an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after buying an additional 1,103,907 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after buying an additional 418,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 637,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after buying an additional 349,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.52.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
