William Ingram Sells 9,876 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total transaction of $1,703,906.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
William Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 2nd, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $3,644,000.00.
- On Monday, October 5th, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $3,291,500.00.
- On Tuesday, September 8th, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00.
AVLR stock opened at $166.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.68. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.08 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $175.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,571,000 after acquiring an additional 976,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,901,000 after acquiring an additional 159,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
