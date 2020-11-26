William Ingram Sells 9,876 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total transaction of $1,703,906.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $3,644,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $3,291,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00.

AVLR stock opened at $166.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.68. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.08 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $175.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,571,000 after acquiring an additional 976,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,901,000 after acquiring an additional 159,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

