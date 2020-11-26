William Blair Weighs in on SiTime Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) – William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SiTime in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SITM. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -139.92. SiTime has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,810,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,300 shares in the company, valued at $66,552,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 21,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,422,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,700,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,461 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,382. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SiTime by 1,259.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SiTime by 419.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at $1,479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 77.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

