William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Titan Machinery in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

TITN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $417.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.94. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 51,943 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $2,521,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.