William A. Koertner Sells 5,946 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $295,813.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,034,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MYRG opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.92. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

