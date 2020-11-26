Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

WEA opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

