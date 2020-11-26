Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

MGEN stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.54% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos purchased 350,000 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Miragen Therapeutics worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

