Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

NYSE TPH opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

