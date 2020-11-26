Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.84.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 156,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,717 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

