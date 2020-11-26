Webchain (WEB) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Webchain has a market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RaisEX, ChaoEX , STEX and EscoDEX. In the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00672118 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . The official website for Webchain is webchain.network . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Coinroom, RaisEX, BiteBTC, EscoDEX and ChaoEX . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

