WazirX (WRX) Price Up 2.4% This Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $18.49 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00163513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.01008810 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00267997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00446211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00174680 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.