Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 260,000 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart stock opened at $151.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $430.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Walmart by 31.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 45,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 16,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

