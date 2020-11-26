Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 260,000 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Walmart stock opened at $151.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $430.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.40.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
