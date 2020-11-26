Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.