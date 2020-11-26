Waddell & Reed Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,067 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,217% compared to the typical volume of 81 call options.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 155.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

