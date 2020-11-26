W Bibb Lamar, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $201,200.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

