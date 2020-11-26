VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million.

VYNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

In other news, CEO David Domzalski bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,033.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Saik bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

