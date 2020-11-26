Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.84.

VMC opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

