Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.84.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $144.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $153.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.22.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

