Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.48.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average is $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

