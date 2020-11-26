Vincent D. Kelly Purchases 5,000 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 7.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 331.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 4.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

