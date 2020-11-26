Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 1,830 Average PT from Analysts

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,830 ($23.91).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) target price on shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

LON VCT opened at GBX 2,083.18 ($27.22) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,961.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,959.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Victrex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.63).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

