ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIAC opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

