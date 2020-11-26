Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Insider Kolleen T. Kennedy Sells 4,288 Shares of Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,138.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $174.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.24. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,719 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,903,000 after buying an additional 825,944 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 72.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,249,000 after buying an additional 353,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAR. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

