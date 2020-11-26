ValuEngine Lowers Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORGO. BidaskClub cut Organogenesis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.30.

ORGO stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 20,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at $111,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 36,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,551.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 99,782 shares of company stock worth $386,605. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Organogenesis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Organogenesis by 95.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

