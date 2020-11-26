Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Valero Energy and Imperial Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valero Energy 1 2 13 0 2.75 Imperial Oil 1 6 0 0 1.86

Valero Energy presently has a consensus target price of $65.36, suggesting a potential upside of 15.82%. Imperial Oil has a consensus target price of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. Given Imperial Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Imperial Oil is more favorable than Valero Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Valero Energy and Imperial Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valero Energy 1.22% 5.30% 2.21% Imperial Oil -1.70% -0.77% -0.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Valero Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Imperial Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valero Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valero Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Imperial Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Valero Energy pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Imperial Oil pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Valero Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Imperial Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valero Energy and Imperial Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valero Energy $108.32 billion 0.21 $2.42 billion $5.70 9.90 Imperial Oil $25.73 billion 0.53 $1.66 billion $1.66 11.27

Valero Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Oil. Valero Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Valero Energy has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valero Energy beats Imperial Oil on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.15 million barrels per day. It markets its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through approximately 7,000 outlets under the Valero, Beacon, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, and Texaco brand names. The company also produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil primarily to refiners and gasoline blenders, as well as to animal feed customers. It owns and operates 14 ethanol plants with a combined ethanol production capacity of approximately 1.73 billion gallons per year. In addition, the company owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. Further, it owns and operates a plant that processes animal fats, used cooking oils, and other vegetable oils into renewable diesel. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

