Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,676 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $56.43 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

