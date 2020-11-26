Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3,865.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 742,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,652,000 after acquiring an additional 723,411 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $56.43 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

