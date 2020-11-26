Valerie Kay Sells 4,815 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $29,997.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,740.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LendingClub alerts:

On Wednesday, October 21st, Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $29,997.25.

On Monday, September 28th, Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $30,005.74.

LendingClub stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.16.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 487.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 152,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 126,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 13,365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 573,106 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.