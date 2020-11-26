Valeo’s (VLEEY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Valeo in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. Valeo has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.12.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

