Utrust (UTK) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Utrust has a total market cap of $56.59 million and $6.52 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00073006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023061 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00360744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.14 or 0.03039276 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

UTK is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

