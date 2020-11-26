USDQ Price Hits $0.64 on Top Exchanges (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, USDQ has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $148.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00077038 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000958 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020806 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,603 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

