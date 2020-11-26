Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UPLD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.63.
Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,337,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $510,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,688,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,578,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,230 shares of company stock worth $3,330,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Upland Software by 66.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Upland Software by 620.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
