Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UPLD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.63.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,337,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $510,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,688,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,578,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,230 shares of company stock worth $3,330,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Upland Software by 66.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Upland Software by 620.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

