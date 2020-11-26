Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UEIC. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

UEIC stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $743.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

