United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.41

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020 // Comments off

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.41 ($0.19) per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 896.20 ($11.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. United Utilities Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 896.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 891.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.45.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,005.33 ($13.13).

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Dividend History for United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU)

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.