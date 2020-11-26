United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) stock opened at GBX 896.20 ($11.71) on Monday. United Utilities Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 896.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 891.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 14.41 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)’s payout ratio is currently 275.64%.

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Analyst Recommendations for United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU)

