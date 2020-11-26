Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $207.24 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $211.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

