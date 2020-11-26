Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.20 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ULTA. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $279.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.60.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.