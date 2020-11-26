Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ULTA. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $279.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

