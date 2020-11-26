UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (UDG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:UDG opened at GBX 793 ($10.36) on Thursday. UDG Healthcare plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 423.40 ($5.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 738.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 722.64.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on shares of UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 874.29 ($11.42).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

